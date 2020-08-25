1/
Betty Murphy
On August 24, 2020; Betty Murphy; beloved wife of the late Eugene P. Murphy; devoted mother of Barbara Comstock (Pat), David Snyder (Teresa), Kathleen Reabe (late Gene) and the late Michael and Richard Snyder; loving grandmother of Robin, Shanna, Jennifer, Jackie, Ryan and Cindy; great grandmother of Hailey, Colby, Dylan and Lilley; dear sister of Mike Metzbower and Norma Browne.



Family and friends will honor and celebrate Betty's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Wednesday August 26, 2020 from 3-5 pm & 7-9 pm where a funeral ceremony will be celebrated on Thursday at 12:00 noon. Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
