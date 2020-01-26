Home

Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Betty Nichols Lynch Notice
On January 24, 2020, BETTY NICHOLS LYNCH, beloved wife of the late James Fenton Lynch; loving mother of Patricia Lynch and Barbara Lynch Mace (Joe); cherished grandmother of Victoria Leigh Mace and Alexandra Brittany Mace; also survived by many loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, 5-7pm at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, 10am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Moreland Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in memory of Betty. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020
