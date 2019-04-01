|
On March 30, 2019 Betty M. Reesey beloved wife of the late Paul Reesey; devoted mother of Frank Reesey (Jeanne), Michael Reesey (Debi), and Catherine Snyder (Michael); dear sister of Joyce Swecker, Judy Whitby, Jane Webster, Linda Lutz and the late Robert and James Emala; loving grandmother of Sean, Heather, Erika, Paul, Briana, and Matthew; great grandmother of Kaylie, Shane, Ivy, Zachary and WesleyServices and Interment will be private. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2019