On August 30, 2020, Betty Rickter (nee Bennett); beloved wife of the late Albert Rickter; devoted mother of Bruce Rickter and wife Peggy, Gail Bennett and husband Bruce, Paula Rickter and Donna Rickter; loving grandmother of Sarah Sentman and husband Greg, Betsy Rickter and husband Stephen Roe, Domenic Scutti, and Renee Scutti; great-grandmother of Bennett, Emory, and Beatrice Rickter-Roe.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Friday 11 a.m.-12 Noon, with a funeral service at 12 Noon. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
of Maryland, 1850 York Rd., Suite D, Timonium MD 21093. On-line condolences may be left @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com