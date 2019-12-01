|
|
On November 28th, 2019; Betty F. Rumel, of Parkville; loving wife of the late John H. Rumel; devoted daughter of the late Francis and Esther Mockard; dear friend of 66 years to Anna Smith.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Betty's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home - 8800 Harford Road, Parkville MD, on Monday, December 9th, 2019 from 10-11AM. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM. Internment to follow at Parkwood Cemetery. Donations can be made to Aisquith Presbyterian Church, 7515 Harford Rd, Baltimore, MD 21234.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019