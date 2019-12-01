Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Rumel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Rumel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Rumel Notice
On November 28th, 2019; Betty F. Rumel, of Parkville; loving wife of the late John H. Rumel; devoted daughter of the late Francis and Esther Mockard; dear friend of 66 years to Anna Smith.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Betty's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home - 8800 Harford Road, Parkville MD, on Monday, December 9th, 2019 from 10-11AM. A Funeral Service will be held at 11AM. Internment to follow at Parkwood Cemetery. Donations can be made to Aisquith Presbyterian Church, 7515 Harford Rd, Baltimore, MD 21234.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -