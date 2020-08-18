Betty Smithdeal Bunce died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at the age of 99, at her home in Oak Crest Village, Parkville, MD. Born in Washington D.C., the second of three daughters to William Franklin Smithdeal and Effie Maud Clarkson, Betty is survived by her children, Richard Bunce and Donna Freund, and their spouses, Deane Bunce and David Ross; four grandchildren, Noah and his wife Kristina; Cody and his wife Marina; Toby and his wife Jessica; and Emily. She is survived by five great-grandchildren: Sophia, Soren, Conner, Eddie and Emery.



Betty grew up in Washington DC, where her father was a building contractor, her mother a homemaker. A graduate of Eastern High School in DC and then Wilson Teachers College (today's University of the District of Columbia), Betty had a distinguished career in education. She taught elementary school in Baltimore and in New Orleans, where she embraced the historic opportunity to teach on the first day at the first integrated school in New Orleans (McDonough #19). This was a transformative experience for her and was just one of the many ways in which her life represented a commitment to social justice, and to living her faith – a faith that was forged in the power of love. Deeply devoted to her family, Betty was committed to the work of the church wherever she lived, at Faith Presbyterian Church in Baltimore, where she served as a deacon and taught Sunday school, and more recently she served as secretary for the Protestant Faith Community church where she worshipped at Oak Crest. Her talents and interests included an early love of dancing – she taught dance to earn money in high school, during the depression. She learned to sew at a professional level – she was always known for her sense of style and impeccable taste. A voracious reader, Betty had a great appreciation for literature and poetry, keeping a very thick book of the hundreds of titles she had read over the past 20 years. She summarized her own values in her autobiography with these words from Hamlet: "To thine own self be true, and it shall follow as the night the day, thou canst not then be false to any man."



A cascade of words describing Betty, flowing from many people in the days since her death, include: resilient, treasure, titan, gentle, role model, gracious, champion, courageous, a bright star, a second mom, accepting, non-judgmental, compassionate, and in every case, "amazing." What came through is the gratitude so many people felt for the chance to walk in this world beside Betty Bunce. Her beloved husband E. Donald Bunce "Don" predeceased her in 2009. In memory, donations may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church, 5400 Loch Raven Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21239



