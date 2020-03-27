|
Elizabeth "Betty" Wood Stark, age 80, passed away on March 23, 2020 in Towson. She was born in Richmond, Virginia, the daughter of the late Edward L. and Elizabeth J. Wood of Great Bridge, Virginia.
Betty is survived by her beloved husband and lifelong pal, Thomas R. Stark, with whom she celebrated 57 wonderful years of marriage on June 16, 2019. She and Tom enjoyed numerous travels across the USA, including Alaska. They also traveled in Germany, Austria, England, and Wales. After graduating with honors from Great Bridge High School in Virginia, she attended Mary Washington College and the Medical College of Virginia. She was very active during the Bel Air Centennial as the manager of the Centennial Store and Centennial secretary. Betty worked with her husband, Tom, in their company, T.R. Stark & Associates, Inc., Land Surveyors, as the office manager for many years. After working with the Maryland Medical Society she retired in 2002. She enjoyed playing the piano, was an avid reader and joined her husband in many outdoor activities.
Betty is also survived by her daughter and devoted friend, Catherine Stark Kowalewski and her husband Scott Kowalewski, Sergeant retired, Maryland State Police, of Belcamp, MD and son, Thomas Jeffrey Stark, U.S. Army retired and his wife, Stefani Stark of Winchester, VA. Together Tom and Betty had five grandchildren who they adored, Michael Correnti and his wife Jessica, Christopher Correnti and his wife Sarah, Alexandra Kowalewski, Captain Stefan Stark, U.S. Army, and his wife Renee, and Captain Chantal Stark, U.S. Army. Tom and Betty are also blessed with a great grandson, Ryan Correnti and 5 great granddaughters, Maia, dearly departed- Maggie Correnti and Savannah, Sophia and Scarlett Stark.
A private interment will be held at Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Society of Maryland.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 27, 2020