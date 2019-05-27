|
Betty Lou Terry, 83, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on May 23, 2019. Friends and family may visit from 3:00pm to 5:00pm and 7:00pm to 9:00pm on Friday, May 31 at the Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park. Services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 1:30pm at Kaufman's and interment will follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake. Online condolences may be made at dignitymemorial.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 27 to May 29, 2019