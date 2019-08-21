|
Betty V. Herb went to be with her Lord on August 19, 2019, at age 96. She was the beloved wife of the late Clair J. Herb for 69 years; devoted mother of Judy Kempske and her late husband Wayne and the late Bonnie Herb; loving grandmother of Valerie Certeza (Gregory), Kimberly Sharpe (Robert) and Kevin Kempske (Sandra); cherished great grandmother of Timothy, Connor, Molly, William, Ryan, Anna, Brooke, Brendan and Charley.
The family will receive friends at Hiss United Methodist Church, 8700 Harford Rd., Parkville, MD 21234 on Friday, August 23 from 10-11 AM with a Funeral Service beginning at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please remember Betty with memorial contributions to Hiss United Methodist Church or to the Maryland Special Olympics, 3701 Commerce Dr., Suite 103, Baltimore, MD 21227. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
