On February 28, 2019, Betty Cohen (nee Wagner), 90 years old; loving wife of the late Irwin Robert Cohen; cherished mother of Scott (Lois) Cohen, Jan (Gerald) Feldman, and Ilene (Joseph) McCaffrey; devoted sister of the late Charles H. Wagner; dear daughter of the late Joseph and Selma Wagner; adored grandmother of Kaitlyn McCaffrey, Colin McCaffrey, Michael Feldman, Elizabeth Feldman, Samantha Cohen, Shelby (Ryan) Gutowski, and Bettie, Sam and Joey Kruger.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, March 3, at 9 am. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211, the Humane Rescue Alliance, attn: Development, P.O. Box 96312, Washington, D.C. 20090-6312, or the . Please check Levinson's website for shiva details.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2019