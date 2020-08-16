Betty Weitz

Betty Fisher Weitz died peacefully at the age of 95 on August 9th, 2020 at her granddaughter's home in Baldwin, MD. She was born In Baltimore City to Charles and Juanita Fisher on August 4, 1925. Betty grew up in Ellicott City before settling in Woodlawn, Maryland for over 50 years. She was predeceased in death by her parents, sister Mary Ruth Christy, her brother Charles Fisher II, husband Frank Weitz and her son David Weitz. Betty graduated from Goucher College and continued on to earn a master's degree in special education. Betty worked in research at Johns Hopkins School of Health. She taught for Baltimore County Public Schools for 15 years. Betty was an active member of the Women's International League for Peace and Freedom and traveled abroad on humanitarian missions. At 62 years old, Betty joined the Peace Core and served in Grenada. Betty enjoyed becoming the clown "Peaceful" and entertaining children. She is survived by her children, Frank Weitz of N. Augusta, SC, Charles Weitz (Pam) of Baltimore County, MD and Jan Mulvihill of Key Largo, FL. She was a dedicated and loving grandmother to Jenny (Jim) Chaney, Jeffrey (Karen) Weitz, Jeremy (Lesley) Weitz, and Dance Mulvihill. She will be missed by her 7 great grandchildren. Betty was a cherished Aunt to Rachel, Liz, John and James and their children. Betty was a dedicated parishioner at St. Mary's Episcopal Church (5610 Dogwood Road, Baltimore MD 21207) and would appreciate donations be sent there, in lieu of flowers. Betty lived by the words from the Serenity prayer so please read and smile up at her.



