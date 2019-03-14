|
On March 11, 2019, Beulah Paugh, beloved wife of the late James E. Paugh, Sr.; devoted mother of James E. Paugh, Jr., Barbara L. Hilsher and her husband James, Sr., Beverly J. Buchanan and her husband Thomas, Ernest R. Paugh and his wife Sharon, Betty L. Arbuckle and her husband James, Sr., Richard A. Paugh and his wife Julie, Belinda K. Dolan and her husband Timothy, Sr. and Warren L. Paugh, Sr. and his wife Karen; also survived by fifteen grandchildren, twenty eight great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc., 7922 Wise Ave. on Monday at 11 AM. Interment, Baltimore National Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 14, 2019