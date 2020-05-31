Beverley Norma Salvant, age 92, passed away on May 29, 2020. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, and lived in the area for most of her life. She was predeceased by her parents, Hezekiah and Pauline Washington Butler; her beloved husband, Gaines H. Salvant; and her best friend and aunt, Azalee Rhodes. Beverley graduated from Frederick Douglas High School in Baltimore, Maryland. After graduation from Hampton University, Beverley worked for the City of Baltimore for decades as a visiting pediatric RN and loved providing assistance to new mothers and their babies. Beverley also loved Johnny Mathis and her church, John Wesley United Methodist. Her sweet personality, charm, and sense of humor endeared her to everyone who knew her. She is survived by her cousins Gary Rhodes (wife Hope Clayton) and Arnold Rhodes; her second cousins Ronda Bell, Donald Carter, Jr., and Martin Butler; and her godson Robert Anthony Cousins (wife Leona). Special thanks to Joann Lee for the exceptional care she provided to Beverley, which allowed her to live in her own apartment and lead an active life until transition. In accordance with Beverley's stated wishes, cremation (handled by Slack Funeral Home of Ellicott City) will be followed by a scattering of Beverley's ashes on the Amtrak railroad tracks so that she "can keep on traveling." In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders or a charity of your choice. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 31, 2020.