Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Beverly A. Hohman Notice
On July 24, 2019 Beverly Anne Hohman beloved wife of Michael Hohman; devoted mother of Michael Hohman, II, and Daniel Hohman and his wife Gina; dear sister of Edith Chase and Lee Phillips; loving grandmother of Sabrina Goins, Katelyn Hohman, Alyssa Frock, and Cierra Hohman; also survived by 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews

Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 PM where the funeral service will be held on Monday at 10 AM. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. If desired contributions may be made to the . Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 26, 2019
