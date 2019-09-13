Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
On September 8, 2019, Beverly Ann Black of Forest Hill, MD passed away peacefully at the age of 83. She was the beloved wife of the late William F. Black; devoted mother of Chris A. Reichardt & his wife Debbie; cherished grandmother of Shannon Baumgart & her husband Dustin, Shelby and Stacey Reichardt; dear sister of the late Jean Andariese. Also survived by 2 nephews, several loving cousins and her step-daughter, Deb Black.

Services to be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions in Beverly's name may be made to the Greenridge Assisted Living. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 13, 2019
