On September 8, 2019, Beverly Ann Black of Forest Hill, MD passed away peacefully at the age of 83. She was the beloved wife of the late William F. Black; devoted mother of Chris A. Reichardt & his wife Debbie; cherished grandmother of Shannon Baumgart & her husband Dustin, Shelby and Stacey Reichardt; dear sister of the late Jean Andariese. Also survived by 2 nephews, several loving cousins and her step-daughter, Deb Black.
Services to be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions in Beverly's name may be made to the Greenridge Assisted Living. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
