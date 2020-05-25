Beverly Ann Huff
On May 24, 2020, Beverly Ann Huff (nee Smith), beloved wife of the late Jack Jerome Huff, Sr., loving mother of Jack Jerome Huff, Jr. (Kimberly R. Huff) and Joseph Charles Huff (Phyllis Harris-Huff). She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Graveside services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association ww.abta.org. Arrangements by Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 24, 2020
Beverly was a long time and loving friend of the family. I'm sure she will be missed by many.
Charles G Rist
Friend
