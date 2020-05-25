On May 24, 2020, Beverly Ann Huff (nee Smith), beloved wife of the late Jack Jerome Huff, Sr., loving mother of Jack Jerome Huff, Jr. (Kimberly R. Huff) and Joseph Charles Huff (Phyllis Harris-Huff). She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Graveside services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association ww.abta.org. Arrangements by Leonard J. Ruck, Inc. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 25, 2020.