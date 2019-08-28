Home

Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James United Methodist Church
Marriottsville, MD
Beverly Ann (Ballantine) Powell


1938 - 2019
Beverly Ann (Ballantine) Powell Notice
On August 24, 2019, Beverly Ann, of Baltimore. Loving mother of John P. Powell, Jr. and his wife Mary Alice. Cherished grandmother of Kelley

Powell, Shelby Powell, and the late Christopher Powell. Dear sister of W. Thomas Ballantine and his wife Carol of Mandeville, LA., and niece, Tara Flannery and her husband Frank and their children Leah and Trevor, of Conroe, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents William and

Margaret Ballantine. Beverly was a long-time employee of the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, (BGE) for 36 years, before retiring in 1993 and helped to establish the Government Affairs Program. She became one of the first women to represent a major corporation in Annapolis as a state lobbyist. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life at St. James United Methodist Church in Marriottsville, MD on September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory may do so to: Itineris, 2050 Rockrose Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211, www.itinerisbaltimore.org. Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkehome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
