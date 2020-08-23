On August 19, 2020, Beverly Ann Stern passed away peacefully at her home in Towson. A 24 year Clinical Care Coordinator with the Elizabeth Cooney Care Network. Providing home care since 1957. She was loved by her clients and caregivers. The beloved wife of the late Stuart E. Stern; beloved life partner of the late Samuel C. Anderson; beloved niece of the late Marquerite Melin; beloved cousin of Alexis Melin; loving God Mother of James Shifflett; also survived by loving family and friends including: Carolyn Shifflett, Katherine Devaux, Lisa Weglein, John & Laurie Ruffer, Stacey Kerr, Grace Anderson, Ian Anderson, Caitlin Farha, Mark Anderson, Christian Anderson, Annabelle Anderson and Violet Anderson.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Monday from 4 to 7 PM. A Graveside Service will be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens on Tuesday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association
.