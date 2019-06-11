|
On June 7, 2019, Beverly C. Pugsley beloved sister of Jeannette Buckliew and Orva Sue Graham also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Beverly will lie in repose at Central Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, June 12th from 10 to 11 AM at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Interment Old Trinity Church Cemetery - Church Creek, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beverly's memory, for student ministries, to: Central Presbyterian Church; 7308 York Road; Towson, MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 11, 2019