On June 6, 2020, Beverly Cain Egan passed peacefully after battling Mesothelioma. She was the beloved wife of William "Bill" Egan; devoted mother of Mark Cain (Donna), and Jennifer Dieter (Michael); loving grandmother of Sara, Amy, Ryan, Sydney, Kylie, Bailey, Timothy, Anna, and Brigid; cherished great-grandmother of Ramona Jane; dear sister of Gene Bigham (Gorgie), and Joyce Stevenson (Lawrence); Loving aunt of Bridget, Gillian, Carrie, Lauren, Lawrence, Emma and Avery. Beverly is also survived by Bill's children, Genie Williams (Michael), Weegee Egan (Sandi), Carrie Gallo (David), Gengy Lynn Vaikness (Steve).



Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from 3-8pm. Funeral services and interment will be private.



