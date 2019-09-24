Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Caplan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Caplan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Caplan Notice
Beverly Caplan (nee Caplan), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on September 23, 2019 at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband, Sheldon Caplan, children, Sherri (Arnold) Feldman and Robert (Cara) Caplan, sister-in-law, Sue Sandler, brothers-in-law, Morton Davis and Leonard (Lucy) Efrom, grandchildren, Hannah Feldman, Molly Feldman, Marissa Caplan, Grace Caplan, and Reid Caplan. She was predeceased by her sister, Harriet Efrom, sister-in-law, Lynne Eisman, and her parents, Helen and Bernard Caplan.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, September 25, at 1 pm. Interment Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ner Tamid, 6214 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, or , 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 2367 Sweet Meadow Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now