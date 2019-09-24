|
Beverly Caplan (nee Caplan), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on September 23, 2019 at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband, Sheldon Caplan, children, Sherri (Arnold) Feldman and Robert (Cara) Caplan, sister-in-law, Sue Sandler, brothers-in-law, Morton Davis and Leonard (Lucy) Efrom, grandchildren, Hannah Feldman, Molly Feldman, Marissa Caplan, Grace Caplan, and Reid Caplan. She was predeceased by her sister, Harriet Efrom, sister-in-law, Lynne Eisman, and her parents, Helen and Bernard Caplan.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, September 25, at 1 pm. Interment Hebrew Young Mens Cemetery - 5800 Windsor Mill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ner Tamid, 6214 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, or , 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 2367 Sweet Meadow Road, Baltimore, MD 21209.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 24, 2019