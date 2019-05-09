Home

Saturday, May 11, 2019
Church One
6200 N. Charles St.
Baltimore, MD
(nee Pringle) August 25,1931- March 3, 2019
Former Lutherville and Columbia, MD resident worked for the phone company for 25 years and retired with her husband to Myrtle Beach in 1990.
Beverly is survived by her husband Robert M. Reinhardt, children Keith Mincher, Judith Spencer and Wendy Vogelberger. Also sisters Marcia Sue Fuller and Jeanne Snyder, grandchildren PK, Cole and Kurt, stepchildren Tammy, Robbie, Rodney and Connie, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is also predeceased by her first husband, Leroy F. Mincher and eldest son, Neal Mincher.
Memorial service will be held for family and close friends on May 11, 2019 at Church One 6200 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21204.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 9, 2019
