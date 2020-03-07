|
Beverly G. Fricke, age 85, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020. She is the beloved wife of the late Victor G. Fricke, Jr.; devoted mother of Gerard (Ann) Fricke, Victor (Sally) Fricke, III, Michele (Scott) Messenger, and the late Timothy Fricke; cherished grandmother of Amber Fricke, Travis (Kelly) Fricke, Paige Fricke, Brandon Fricke, Sophie Messenger, and Aiden Messenger; dear great grandmother of Carlye Rubenstein and Ryan Fricke. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. A viewing will be held at Ambrose Funeral Home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd, Arbutus, MD 21227 on Sunday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A Mass will take place at Our Lady of Victory, 4414 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229 on Monday at 10am. To view and sign the family's guestbook please visit www.ambrosefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 7, 2020