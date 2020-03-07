Home

Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
410-242-2211
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory
4414 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD
Beverly Fricke

Beverly Fricke Notice
Beverly G. Fricke, age 85, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020. She is the beloved wife of the late Victor G. Fricke, Jr.; devoted mother of Gerard (Ann) Fricke, Victor (Sally) Fricke, III, Michele (Scott) Messenger, and the late Timothy Fricke; cherished grandmother of Amber Fricke, Travis (Kelly) Fricke, Paige Fricke, Brandon Fricke, Sophie Messenger, and Aiden Messenger; dear great grandmother of Carlye Rubenstein and Ryan Fricke. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. A viewing will be held at Ambrose Funeral Home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd, Arbutus, MD 21227 on Sunday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A Mass will take place at Our Lady of Victory, 4414 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore, MD 21229 on Monday at 10am. To view and sign the family's guestbook please visit www.ambrosefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 7, 2020
