September 12, 1921 – April 8, 2020
Beverly Honey Polt (nee Mazaroff) of Baltimore, Maryland passed away on April 8,
2020 at the age of 98. She was pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Max Polt, her granddaughter, Deborah Beth Green; sister Elaine Mazaroff; and her parents, Rae and David Mazaroff. She is survived by her children, Leslie (Audrey) Polt, Janis P. (Jeff) Goldman, Mitchell (Sharon) Polt, and Gilbert Polt; grandchildren Richard (Jennifer) Polt, Jessica Fink (fiancee Scott Friedman), Lauren (Jason) O'Krent, and Melissa Polt; great grandchildren, Samuel Polt, Ethan Polt, Lily O'Krent and Jackson O'Krent. Beverly Polt grew up in Baltimore, Maryland and attended Western High School. She met her husband while vacationing with her parents in Atlantic City. They wed in December, 1941 shortly before Max left to serve in the armed forces during WWII. Family was everything to Beverly. She and Max went on to raise four children in a loving household. Beverly was a gifted impressionist artist; she studied under some of Baltimore's top masters, was an active member of both Maryland Art League and Artists Equity Association, and participated in many art shows. Her prolific collection was distributed to her family. During her years with Max, Beverly also enjoyed golf, Mah Jongg, art museums, symphony and travel. She was the epitome of dignity, grace, beauty and kindness.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to , c/o Donation Processing, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014, the National Parkinson Foundation, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 5018, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5018, and Beth El Congregation, 8108 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020