Beverly May Bennington
Beverly May Bennington, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on July 29,2020. She was 66.

Mrs. Bennington was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to Robert F. Fadeley and Geneva Hyde Fadeley. She was the devoted wife of 45 years to Jesse Bennington, loving mother of Sherry Lynn Bennington and Jennifer Lea Robinson and her wife Latoya, and grandmother of Hailey Kirtscher.

Mrs. Bennington worked for several years for Dr. Wachsman. She enjoyed shopping, especially on JTV and loved her dog, Spock.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020, from 2-4 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 South Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD, 21078.

Contributions may be made in her memory to Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD, 21047, or The Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste 1509, New York, NY 10018.

Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhomecom.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Zellman Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Zellman Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
