On November 29, 2020, Beverly Michael Close, age 94, of Towson, MD passed away. Beloved wife of the late Stevenson W. Close Sr.; devoted stepmother of Sarah Close Everett, Stevenson W. Close Jr. (Lisa) and Charles Michael Close (Jean); loving grandmother of Charles Everett, Rachel Everett, Charlotte E. Willden, Emily C. Hubbard, Ariel C. Gruswitz, Sara Close and Alexander Close and 9 great-grandchildren. Also survived by nephews, Frank S. Smith and John M. Michael; niece, Bee Smith Maybank; and many loving nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in her name may be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, PO Box 25, Churchville, Maryland 21028. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
. A memorial service will be held at a later date.