Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James United Methodist Church
Marriottsville, MD
Beverly Powell


1938 - 2019
Beverly Powell Notice
Beverly Ann Powell (nee

Ballantine)

On August 24, 2019,

Beverly Ann, of Baltimore.

Loving mother of John P. Powell, Jr. and his wife Mary Alice.

Cherished grandmother of

Kelley C. Powell, Shelby A.

Powell, and the late Christopher J. Powell. Loving

sister of W. Thomas Ballantine and his wife Carol of

Mandeville, LA., and niece, Tara Flannery and her husband Frank and their children Leah and Trevor, of Conroe, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Margaret Ballantine.

Beverly was a long-time employee of the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company, (BGE) for 36 years, before retiring in 1993 and helped to establish the

Government Affairs Program. She became one of the first women to represent a major corporation in

Annapolis as a state lobbyist.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life at St. James United Methodist Church in Marriottsville, MD on September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Those

wishing to make a donation in her memory may do so to:

Itineris 2050 Rockrose Ave Baltimore, MD 21211

www.itinerisbaltimore.org Online condolences

may be made at

www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
