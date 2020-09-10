1/
Beverly R. Harrison
Beverly R. Harrison, age 84, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020. She is the loving mother of Owen Biggs (Sheryl), Mary Catherine, and Brian (Jennifer); cherished grandmother of nine and great-grandmother of 12. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur J. and Catherine J. (House) Reynolds and her son, Leslie Arthur Harrison.

A viewing will be held at Ambrose Funeral Home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Road, Arbutus, MD 21227 on Saturday, September 12 from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, September 28 at St. Benedicts Church, 2612 Wilkens Ave, Baltimore, MD 21223. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Beverly's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 1850 York Rd D, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093. Interment will be private.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
SEP
12
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
SEP
28
Memorial Mass
St. Benedicts Church
