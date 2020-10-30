1/1
Beverly Rose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Bradshaw Rose passed away on October 26, 2020 in her home in Perry Hall, MD.

She was 83 years young. She is survived by her son, Christopher Rose; her daughters

Stacey Rose and Jamie Petillo; her grandchildren, Frank and Sophia Petillo; and her partner

Tom Rhodes. She was a beautician and manicurist, working in several Baltimore area salons and

nursing facilities over the years. Beverly was an avid antique collector, theater aficionado, and traveller. Above

all she was a devoted caregiver and mother, grandmother, partner, and friend to those lucky enough to have known

her. Services are private, and in lieu of flowers donations should be made in her name to Beverly's favorite charity, Save The Children.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved