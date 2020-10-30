Beverly Bradshaw Rose passed away on October 26, 2020 in her home in Perry Hall, MD.



She was 83 years young. She is survived by her son, Christopher Rose; her daughters



Stacey Rose and Jamie Petillo; her grandchildren, Frank and Sophia Petillo; and her partner



Tom Rhodes. She was a beautician and manicurist, working in several Baltimore area salons and



nursing facilities over the years. Beverly was an avid antique collector, theater aficionado, and traveller. Above



all she was a devoted caregiver and mother, grandmother, partner, and friend to those lucky enough to have known



her. Services are private, and in lieu of flowers donations should be made in her name to Beverly's favorite charity, Save The Children.



