|
|
On August 4, 2019, Beverly Ann Ruck, beloved daughter of the late Bonney Reta O'Brien Ruck and the late Eugene Albert Ruck; devoted sister of Michael J. Ruck, Sr. (Wendy), Mary R. Spriggs (Glen), Virginia L. Perkins (John), Patricia J. Ruck-Delaney (John), Leonard J. Ruck, II, and the late Eugene A. Ruck, Jr.. Beverly is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Monday, August 12th, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, on Tuesday, August 13th, 10 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. Contributions to Stella Maris Hospice, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd., Timonium, MD 21093, in memory of Beverly will be appreciated.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019