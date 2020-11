On November 19, 2020, Beverly Frances Ann Shimizu (nee Bunn), beloved wife of Paul H. Shimizu, devoted mother of Allison Schaefer, Amy Chrisman and her husband Craig, Ann Heming and her husband Martin Murawski, and Lisa Cohen and her husband Ross, loving grandmother of Joshua, Daniel, Savanna, Tyler, Trey, Noah, Finnigan, Brody, Ava, Aidan and Mia, loving great-grandmother of Syrus and Tilly, dear sister of James Bunn, Bonita Hyle and the late Barbara Watkins.



Due to Covid 19, services will be private. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.



