Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jane Francis de Chantal Catholic Church
Beverly Wilkins


1934 - 2019
Beverly Wilkins Notice
On Monday, October 28, 2019 Beverly Wilkins. Beloved wife of the late William T. Wilkins, Jr.; devoted mother to William Wilkins, III (LuAnn), Kevin Wilkins (Deneace), and Sandy Wilkins; cherished sister to the late Thomas J. Holmes, Jr., the late Charles R. Holmes, and Francis Holmes; and loving grandmother to 4 grandchildren. Friends may visit on Friday, November 1 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, November 2 at 10 a.m. at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church, 8499 Virginia Ave., Riviera Beach, MD 21122. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 31, 2019
