|
|
On Monday, October 28, 2019 Beverly Wilkins. Beloved wife of the late William T. Wilkins, Jr.; devoted mother to William Wilkins, III (LuAnn), Kevin Wilkins (Deneace), and Sandy Wilkins; cherished sister to the late Thomas J. Holmes, Jr., the late Charles R. Holmes, and Francis Holmes; and loving grandmother to 4 grandchildren. Friends may visit on Friday, November 1 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, November 2 at 10 a.m. at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church, 8499 Virginia Ave., Riviera Beach, MD 21122. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 31, 2019