Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Bel Air
On August 25, 2019, Bill G. Pennington, 85, of Bel Air, MD passed away. He was the beloved husband of Ella M. Pennington; devoted father of Janet Pennington, Beverly Wood, David Pennington, Carolie Pennington and the late Donna Sowers; dear brother of the late Mabel Dicke and Bob Pennington. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Bill's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home– Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9PM where a funeral service will be held 11am Thursday, August 29, 2019. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 28, 2019
