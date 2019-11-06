|
|
Bill Sautter Sr., age 72, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on November 3, 2019 at his home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Robert and Lillian (McCluskey) Sautter. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a member of member of the American Legion. Bill loved old Westerns and enjoyed keeping up with his friends and family on Facebook.
Bill is survived by his wife Peggy Sautter; daughter, Rebecca (Krisztian) Zsambo; son, William (Rochelle) Sautter, Jr.; grandsons, William Joseph Sautter and Joseph Michael Sautter; granddaughter, Kaylin Sautter and brother, Randy (Lisa) Sautter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Robert "Butch" Earl Sautter, Jr. and his aunt, Loretta Sautter.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at the Church of the Resurrection, Joppa, MD on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 10-11 with services following at 11 am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Church of the Resurrection, 700 Anchor Drive, Joppa, MD 21085.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019