Billy M. Horton
April 2, 1930-April 28, 2020
Billy M. Horton, 90, was born during the Great Depression to William Emmett and Beatrice Horton in Darlington, Maryland. Billy learned to be caring, dedicated and hardworking in a family with 10 siblings.
After serving in the Army as Corporal, he became an electrician working at APG until 1984, then started "Bill's Electric" serving Harford and Cecil counties, until retiring to Florida. A member of the Aberdeen Masonic Lodge No. 187 for 59 years becoming Past Master in 1968.
Many will remember him as a funny, gentle, considerate Christian man who whistled like a bird and was always ready with a corny joke. He enjoyed coffee, watching John Wayne movies and challenging us to deep thinking about Bible scriptures.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Horton, and a brother, Donald Horton of Bel Air, Maryland. Three daughters; Brenda Nowinski of Florida, Sandra Woerner of Maryland, and Patricia Horton of North Carolina. Eight grandchildren; Heather Fountain, April Farnkopf, Gregory Woerner, Jessica Bush, Angela Bush, Jonathan Bush, Allie Donze, and Sarah Cothern. And four great-grandchildren; Madison Murphy, Isaiah Stewart, Kamden Fountain, and Charles Farnkopf.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 6, 2020.