Billy Walter Akers
1938 - 2020
Billy Walter Akers, age 82 years of Forest Hill, MD went home to be with the Lord at his home at 9:34 pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was the husband of the late Maxine Akers and the long-time companion of Pat (Clark) Crouse.

Born on May 15, 1938 in Galax, VA, he was a son of the late Walter Bruce and Condie Katherine (Newman) Akers. He attended Bel Air High School and then served in the U.S. Marine Corps for five years. In 1992, Mr. Akers retired from the Baltimore County Fire Department with 25 years of service at the Dundalk firehouse where he was known for being a prankster and jokester enjoying nothing more than getting over on his fellow firemen. He also loved going to yard sales, but his talent was for fishing and he received several awards in both Maryland and Virginia for the large fish he caught.

In addition to his companion, he is survived by;

One son:

Jeffrey Scott Akers of Dundalk, MD

Three sisters:

Frances Graybeal of Bel Air, MD

Geraldine McMillan of Darlington, MD

Catherine Edwards of Melbourne, FL

One brother:

Bob Akers of Bel Air, MD

Mr. Akers was also preceded in death by two brothers; Randall Gregory Akers and Roger Akers.

A viewing will be held on Monday, June 29 from 6 to 8 pm at the Prince of Peace Baptist Church, 1110 Old Fallston Rd., Fallston, MD 21047

The funeral service will be at the church on Tuesday, June 30 at 11 am with the pastor, Reverend Paul L. Cole and Pastor John R. Crouse of Faith Baptist Tabernacle in Whiteford, MD officiating.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Prince of Peach Baptist Church at the above address, or the Faith Baptist Tabernacle, 4000 Tabernacle Rd. Whiteford, MD 21160 would be appreciated.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 26, 2020.
