Blair (Riggs) Goddard, 57, passed away at home in Meredith, NH on May 13, 2019, after a six year-long struggle with multiple myeloma. Blair resided for over 30 years in Arlington, Virginia. She was an interior designer at Victor Sharghai & Associates, in Washington, DC for 28 years and then at Houseworks Interiors in Alexandria, Virginia. Blair was predeceased by her father, Lawrason Riggs, Jr. and her brother, Lawrason Riggs III. She is survived by her husband, Claude Goddard of Meredith, NH; her mother, Jeanne Riggs of Nantucket, Massachusetts; her daughter, Jeanne Boone of Arlington, Virginia; her step daughters, Marian Carpenter (husband, Adam and son, George) of Falls Church, Virginia, and Nora Goddard (husband, David Cole) of Fairfield, Connecticut; her sister, Whitney O'Connor (and husband Steven and children Matthew and Henry); and her brother West Riggs (and children Jack and Ann Carter). Please make donations to the Meredith Historical Society or the Nantucket Conservation Foundation in her honor.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2019
