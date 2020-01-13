Home

Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
(410) 252-6000
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
101 Church Lane
View Map
Blanche Elizabeth Francis

Blanche Elizabeth Francis Notice
On January 10, 2020 Blanche Elizabeth Francis( nee Jenkins) ; daughter of the late George and Augusta Jenkins, step daughter of the late Mathilde Jenkins;

devoted wife of the late Charles Emory Francis; loving mother of Barbara Francis, Cathy Murphy, Michael Francis and his wife Cindy, and Annie Grybos and her husband Mike ;cherished grandmother of Michael, Katie, Jimmy, and Michael;dear sister of the late Betty Jenkins.

The family will receive friends at the Lemmon FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph Church, 101 Church Lane, 21030, on Wednesday at 10:00 am. Interment, Private.In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Blanche's Honor to or Meals on Wheels.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 13, 2020
