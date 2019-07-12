Blanche Connie Huemmer, 92, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania passed away on July 10th at SpiriTrust Lutheran after a brief illness. Born and raised in Baltimore, MD; she was the daughter of the late John and Carrie (Wolfsheimer) Miles. Widowed at just 57 years of age, Blanche met her husband at a USO dance in Baltimore. Together they raised four children. A proud graduate of St. Elizabeth Seton HS, Blanche sang alto in the Seton Chorus. She loved music and had fond



memories of seeing all of the famous big bands and singers (Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey, Frank Sinatra and many more) on Saturdays at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre with her cousin Connie Wolfsheimer. Blanche was a past president of the Gray Manor VFW auxiliary. She loved to travel and visited states spanning from coast to coast. She especially enjoyed spending time in Massachusetts and Maine with her sister and brother-in-law. She is survived by her four children: Pat Leader and husband Gary of Spokane, Washington, Sharon Weckesser and husband Norman of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Debbie Keith and Ron of Riviera Beach, Maryland and one son, John Huemmer Jr. and wife Cindy of Abingdon, Maryland.



She is also survived by nine grandchildren; Lindsay and Keenan Leader, Michael Lacoste, Diana Briemann, Richard Reinecke, Corey, Chad, Colin and Jenna Huemmer. She is also survived by brothers Francis Jerry Miles and John L. Miles. She is predeceased by her parents, sister Janet Greco and granddaughter Christina Peace.



A Christian Funeral Service will take place this morning, Friday, at 9:15 AM at the Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. 1201 Dundalk Avenue. Interment services to follow at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the or .