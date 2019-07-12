Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-633-0000
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:15 AM
Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A.
1201 Dundalk Avenue
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanche Huemmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanche Huemmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Blanche Huemmer Notice
Blanche Connie Huemmer, 92, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania passed away on July 10th at SpiriTrust Lutheran after a brief illness.  Born and raised in Baltimore, MD; she was the daughter of the late John and Carrie (Wolfsheimer) Miles.  Widowed at just 57 years of age, Blanche met her husband at a USO dance in Baltimore. Together they raised four children. A proud graduate of St. Elizabeth Seton HS, Blanche sang alto in the Seton Chorus. She loved music and had fond

memories of seeing all of the famous big bands and singers (Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey, Frank Sinatra and many more) on Saturdays at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre with her cousin Connie Wolfsheimer. Blanche was a past president of the Gray Manor VFW auxiliary. She loved to travel and visited states spanning from coast to coast. She especially enjoyed spending time in Massachusetts and Maine with her sister and brother-in-law.  She is survived by her four children: Pat Leader and husband Gary of Spokane, Washington, Sharon Weckesser and husband Norman of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Debbie Keith and Ron of Riviera Beach, Maryland and one son, John Huemmer Jr. and wife Cindy of Abingdon, Maryland.

She is also survived by nine grandchildren; Lindsay and Keenan Leader, Michael Lacoste, Diana Briemann, Richard Reinecke, Corey, Chad, Colin and Jenna Huemmer. She is also survived by brothers Francis Jerry Miles and John L. Miles. She is predeceased by her parents, sister Janet Greco and granddaughter Christina Peace.

A Christian Funeral Service will take place this morning, Friday, at 9:15 AM at the Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. 1201 Dundalk Avenue. Interment services to follow at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the or .
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now