Blanche May Keen Berry of Aberdeen, MD passed away at home on December 7, 2019. She was the devoted companion of 16 years to Hugh LaPenotiere. She was 73 years old.
Mrs. Berry was born in Cecil County to the late John Robert Keen, Sr "Captain Jack" and Cora Elizabeth (Jackson) Keen. She was the loving mother of Doreen E. Ashford (Allen Rakes), Eugena A. "Jeannie" Lynn (Robert) and the late Radford "Randy" Gene Ashford, Jr. She was the grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of fourteen. She was predeceased by her husband of 25 years Leo Berry.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A. Interment will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD.
Messages of condolences and sharing of memories may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 11, 2019