Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
Blanche May Keen Berry

Blanche May Keen Berry Notice
Blanche May Keen Berry of Aberdeen, MD passed away at home on December 7, 2019. She was the devoted companion of 16 years to Hugh LaPenotiere. She was 73 years old.

Mrs. Berry was born in Cecil County to the late John Robert Keen, Sr "Captain Jack" and Cora Elizabeth (Jackson) Keen. She was the loving mother of Doreen E. Ashford (Allen Rakes), Eugena A. "Jeannie" Lynn (Robert) and the late Radford "Randy" Gene Ashford, Jr. She was the grandmother of ten and great-grandmother of fourteen. She was predeceased by her husband of 25 years Leo Berry.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A. Interment will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD.

Messages of condolences and sharing of memories may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 11, 2019
