Blanche Wilhelmina Vizzini
1929 - 2020
Blanche Wilhelmina Vizzini (nee Bafford), age 91, of Sykesville, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Dove House in Westminster. Born January 31, 1929 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Dewey and Viola (Jett) Bafford. She was the wife of the late William F. Vizzini, Sr.

Growing up, Blanche loved to dance, spend her summers on Broomes Island and take boat trips to Tolchester. She worked for many years in retail at Hochschild Kohn's, Hutzler's and Hecht's. She also worked for Muscular Dystrophy and DAV. She was president of the Mothers' Guild of Cardinal Gibbons and volunteered in the library of Our Lady of Victory. She enjoyed shopping with her best friend, Liz. Her greatest joy was spending every minute she could with her family who she truly loved and treasured.

Her survivors include her son and daughter, Jeff Vizzini and wife Denise of Winfield and Karen Bowers of Finksburg; grandchildren, Jennifer Kurzmiller and husband Dan of Hampstead, Mike Vizzini of San Diego, CA, Lea Nappier and husband Nic of Westminster, and Eric Vizzini and wife Emily of New Windsor; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Emily, Ashlyn, Dominic, Brooks, Blair, and Gabriella; and nieces, Sandy and Kathi of Tampa, FL.

She was predeceased by her son, Bill Vizzini and her son-in-law, Ron Bowers.

The family will have a private visitation at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A funeral mass for the public will be held on Monday at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Road, Sykesville. Interment to follow at Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville. Limited occupancy, face masks and social distancing mandates required at all facilities.

Those desiring may send donations to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Community
Funeral services provided by
Haight Funeral Home
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
November 24, 2020
Aunt Blanche was my friend and confidante. I will miss our many "talks" and her tremendous sense of humor. We nicknamed her "the energizer bunny" because she was always on the go. She loved the Holidays. Words cannot express how much she will be missed by her family and friends. She has gone home to be with her loved ones on the other side.
Be at peace and know that you are sorely missed and always loved. Your niece, Kathi (Tampa Bay, FL)
kathleen godzik
Family
November 24, 2020
From the time I was a small child, I was very close to my Aunt Blance. As a teenager, she was frequently my baby-sitter during the war years & I was later privileged to be a baby-sister for her children. Her spirit, energy & generosity was contagious and her love of family was without fail. As a wife, mother, aunt & friend, she was a role model throughout my life. And, even though we were 1000 miles apart, she was a treasured Aunt to my son & daughter as well. I used to talk with her every Sunday morning & I will miss her terribly...we all will. I love you Aunt Blanche & you will forever be in my heart. ❤
Your loving niece, Sandy
Sandra Karseras
Family
