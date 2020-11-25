Blanche Wilhelmina Vizzini (nee Bafford), age 91, of Sykesville, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Dove House in Westminster. Born January 31, 1929 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Dewey and Viola (Jett) Bafford. She was the wife of the late William F. Vizzini, Sr.



Growing up, Blanche loved to dance, spend her summers on Broomes Island and take boat trips to Tolchester. She worked for many years in retail at Hochschild Kohn's, Hutzler's and Hecht's. She also worked for Muscular Dystrophy and DAV. She was president of the Mothers' Guild of Cardinal Gibbons and volunteered in the library of Our Lady of Victory. She enjoyed shopping with her best friend, Liz. Her greatest joy was spending every minute she could with her family who she truly loved and treasured.



Her survivors include her son and daughter, Jeff Vizzini and wife Denise of Winfield and Karen Bowers of Finksburg; grandchildren, Jennifer Kurzmiller and husband Dan of Hampstead, Mike Vizzini of San Diego, CA, Lea Nappier and husband Nic of Westminster, and Eric Vizzini and wife Emily of New Windsor; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Emily, Ashlyn, Dominic, Brooks, Blair, and Gabriella; and nieces, Sandy and Kathi of Tampa, FL.



She was predeceased by her son, Bill Vizzini and her son-in-law, Ron Bowers.



The family will have a private visitation at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A funeral mass for the public will be held on Monday at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Road, Sykesville. Interment to follow at Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville. Limited occupancy, face masks and social distancing mandates required at all facilities.



Those desiring may send donations to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.



