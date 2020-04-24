|
Bluma Rosen (nee Waga), passed away on April 22, 2020, at the age of 95. She was survived by her loving children, Carolyn Williams and Lillian (Dr. Hirsch) Seidman; grandchildren, Michael (Amy) Friedman, Jaime (Steve) Costolo, Cory (Amanda) Williams, Ryan Seidman (Alexandra Strayhorn) and Kathryn Seidman; great-grandchildren, Jake, Colin, Jordan, Ella, Pierce, Hayes and Zeke. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Jan Rosen; her parents, Mordechai and Karola Kujak; brother, Moshe Kujak and son-in-law, Kent Williams.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024 or Johns Hopkins Medicine - COVID-19 (www.hopkinsmedicine.org/coronavirus/giving.html).
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020