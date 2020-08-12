1/1
Bluma Z. Saks
Bluma Z. Saks, 96, beloved wife of the late Jacob Saks, both Holocaust survivors, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. She is survived by her children, Morris (Marsha) Saks and William (Ellen) Saks; grandchildren, Karen (Todd) Shrager, Michelle (Marshall) Davis, Kenneth (Elise) Saks and Aaron (Dina) Saks; great-grandchildren, Brendan and Zachary Shrager, Ian, Grant and Carly Davis, Joshua, Gabriella, Julia, Noah, Talia and Mira Saks. She was predeceased by her siblings, Sally Saks, Eric Yerzy and four others that perished in The Holocaust as well as her parents, Herczko and Hudessa Yerzy.

A Virtual Funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 12 at 12:30 pm. Please click the webcast button to watch the service. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Ner Tamid Congregation, 6214 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, MD 21209 or to the charity of your choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Funeral
12:30 PM
