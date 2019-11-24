|
|
We are a little late paying tribute to Bob O'Donnell on the first anniversary of his passing.(September 22, 2018), but our feelings toward him are not really dependent on time. Bob and his wife Bets, were two of six very close friends sharing life in the early 1950s-the O'Donnell, the Corbitt and the Moench couples. Feeling our way through experiences not long out of the familiar routine of average teen-agers, we learned together about coping with adult challenges like first sergeants, first KP assignments and first children. Of all of us, Bob was the resource providing life-saving how-to-do-it instructions-(at least on the first two "firsts;" Don and John found their own way on the last.)
Bob was truly a Gift from God with his knowledge of how things worked and his willingness to share that knowledge without stint. If you had any kind of problem, no matter what, he wanted to help and often did. His Irish sense of humor made short work of any feeling of obligation that those helped might have entertained. It was"his pleasure" to be of assistance. The crinkles around a pair of innocent blue eyes and easy smile invited casual acquaintances to become his good friends.
We miss you, Bob, and all the good things you did for us, your family and your friends. Our prayers are with you.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 24, 2019