On November 11, 2019, Bobby Joe Smith; loving fiancé of 26 years of Marie Combs; dear brother of Janet Krystofiak, and the late Arthur, Ashby, Ervin, Stanley, Marvin and Virgie Smith and Elizabeth Payne. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, loving family and friends.
Relatives and friends will gather at Miller-Dippel @ Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday and Friday, 3-5 & 7-9 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. On-line condolences may be left @ www.miller-dippelfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019