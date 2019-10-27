Home

Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Bobby Ray Perdue, 84, of Glen Burnie passed away on October 23, 2019. Bob was born on March 21, 1935, in Julian, WV. He honorably served in the US Army and later retired from Bethlehem Steel as a Foreman. He enjoyed hunting deer, shooting pool, and working on old cars. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Joyce Perdue; his children, Brian Perdue (Valerie); Kim Klos (Gary); and Todd Perdue; his grandchildren, Ally Blankenship, Bobby Perdue, Beth Perdue, Becky Perdue and Michael Klos; his great-granddaughter, Kara Blankenship and his sister-in-law, Betty Perdue. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Perdue. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Monday from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the . For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
