Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 644-1900
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Loudon Park Funeral Home
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
Bonnie A. Miller


1943 - 2019
Bonnie A. Miller Notice
On Saturday July 6, 2019 Miss Bonnie A. Miller, born October 13, 1943 daughter of the late Charles B. and Thelma G. Zamzow Miller. Loving sister of Charles B. Miller, Jr. and his late wife Sharon. Proceeded by a brother Daniel Miller special friends Margaret Collison and Diane Kelly.

Survived a niece Kimberly Petry and husband Thomas, Great nieces and nephews, Stephen Morea, Virginia Garrettson, Alycia Buchta, Kyla Weise, Jennifer Flemion, and husband Tim, Michelle Bessette, Donna Maggio, Lee, Lisa, Darren and wife Faye Collison.

Great great nieces and nephews, Bella, Gavin, Greyson, Chloe, Lauren, Grace, Alex, Austin, Lanie, Kayla, Ava, Gracelyn, cousins, Pat, Micheal, Heather, Arleen and Lisa.

Friends may call at the Loudon Park Funeral Home, 3260 Wilkens Ave., on Wednesday, July 10, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11 at the Funeral home. Interment Loudon Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Paul's Place, 1118 Ward St., Baltimore, MD. 21230
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 9, 2019
