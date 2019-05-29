|
LaPausky: On May 26, 2019, Bonnie L., (nee Slitzer), beloved wife of Rodney, (Chopper) LaPausky; devoted mother of the late Michele Buckler; dear daughter of the late Albert and Estelle Slitzer; loving grandmother of Taylor, Lauren and Weena; also survived by many cousins and friends.A memorial service will be held at E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, (Kingsville), 11750 Belair Rd. Saturday, 6/1/19 at 11:00 AM. Interment private. If desired, contributions may be made to St. Ignatius Church, Hickory.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2019