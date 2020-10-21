1/1
Bonnie Settle
Bonnie Ward Settle of Aberdeen died Thursday, October 15 at Stella Maris Hospice. She was 86.

Born in Richlands, VA she was the daughter of the late Charles S. & Stella (Vencill) Ward and wife of the late Kyle T. Settle who passed in 2006.

A homemaker, Mrs. Settle was a member of Welcome Home Baptist Church and enjoyed crocheting, dancing and watching TV.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon L. Settle and companion Mike Clements of Kingsport, TN, A. Chris McMillan (late Doug McMillan) of Darlington, Deborah L. Phipps and husband Paul of Port Deposit, MD; siblings, Tom Ward of Berlin, MD, Ron Ward of Abingdon and Bobbie Cole of Forest Hill. She is also survived by six grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by her daughters, Brenda Gay Settle and twins Pamela Jane and Diane Lynn and two grandsons.

A visitation was held on Tuesday, October 20 from 11am-12pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home. Interment will be in Welcome Home Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or Stella Maris Hospice, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd., Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.tarringcargo.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 21, 2020.
